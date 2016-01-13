CPD: Juvenile reportedly shot while walking

Chattanooga Police are searching for a suspect after a Tuesday night shooting.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Hickory Street on reports of shots fired. It happened around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers located multiple rounds of ammunition on the road.

A crime scene was established as officers searched a possible victim. About two hours later a juvenile arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle suffering from a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim told police that he was walking near Scholar Avenue and Hickory Street when a maroon Nissan approached the victim and began shooting at him.

The victim is wanted for several outstanding warrants which will be served when he is released from the hospital. Warrants have been issued for the suspect in this shooting.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525.

