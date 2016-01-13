Chilly today, and a nice warm up Thursday

Good Wednesday. We will have jacket weather all day today as the high reaches only 45 degrees, about 5 degrees below yesterday's high. Skies will be mostly sunny.

High pressure to our west providing the nice cool flow of air will slide to our south late today. That will mean a more southerly and warmer flow of air moving in tonight and Thursday. We will start Thursday with a low of 30, and get all the way to 56 degrees with sunshine in the afternoon.

We will remain warm Friday as the high gets to 53, but we will also have clouds and scattered showers on and off all day Friday.

We will have cooler air working its way in this weekend. Saturday, the high will be a few degrees cooler at 48. Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday. We may even see a flurry or two Saturday night into Sunday as the cold air really begins to settle in.

We will start Sunday with a low of 25. The high will only make it to 39 in the afternoon. Skies will stay fairly cloudy, and I can't rule out a few flurries through the day.

The first half of next week will be cool and dry with highs near 40 and lows in the 20s to start the week.

Get the WRCB Weather app for your Android or Apple device .

WEDNESDAY:

8am... sunny, 26

Noon... Sunny, 31

3pm... Mostly Sunny, 45