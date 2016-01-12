McMinn Co. Grand Jury indicts woman with 2nd Degree Murder - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McMinn Co. Grand Jury indicts woman with 2nd Degree Murder

MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The McMinn County Grand Jury has indicted Brittany Taylor Ball for conduct associated with the death of an Englewood woman in March of 2015. 

The Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ball with Second Degree Murder and the Sale/Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Under Tennessee law, Second Degree Murder includes the killing of another which results from the unlawful distribution of any Schedule I or Schedule II drug, when that drug causes the user's death. 
 
Ball was taken into custody Tuesday without incident by McMinn County deputies. She is being held at the McMinn County Jail under a $250,00 bond. 

