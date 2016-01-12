DEA, THP searching home on Boriss Drive

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration are conducting an investigation off Bonny Oaks.

It's happening at a home on Boriss Drive.

An official on the scene tells Channel 3, the investigation includes the Postal Inspector's Office.

Our crew reports K-9s are being used around the property.

Officials on the scene could not provide any further information.

