Desert Storm 25-year reunion set for Jan.30 in Chattanooga

Twenty-five years after Desert Storm, Chattanooga area soldiers are being asked to reunite. Don Gorman of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is helping organize the event, and tells WRCB, "There are about six hundred soldiers from our area who served in the desert. Although the event is January 30th, we're trying to get a head count this week."

He added, "If you have former buddies who were with us during the Storm, make sure you let them know about the Reunion as well."

The event will be held at the Residence Inn-Marriott near Hamilton Place (2340 Center Street) and will include a barbecue buffet dinner. It will be held Saturday, January 30, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Gorman said, "The number for the hotel is 423-468-7700, and make sure you tell them you are with the Desert Storm Reunion."

The cost of attending is $30 per person, and the address is P.O. Box 1031, Hixson, TN 37343. Gorman says the event is being hosted by the 196th Field Artillery Brigade. Gorman can be contacted at dgorman@hcsheriff.gov.