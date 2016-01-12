Bonnaroo lineup to be revealed tonight on 'Conan'

The lineup for the 2016 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will arrive next week, and you'll hear it first from Conan O'Brien.

Bonnaroo announced on Tuesday that this year's lineup will be revealed on O'Brien's late-night TV show "Conan" on Jan. 19.

This won't be the first time O'Brien and Bonnaroo have teamed. After his infamous exit from "The Tonight Show" in 2010, O'Brien performed at that year's Bonnaroo and served as master of ceremonies on the festival's biggest stage. He also revealed the 2011 lineup with a YouTube video.

Rumors and clues from the festival have flown for months, but no 2016 performers have been confirmed. Festival organizers say more than 150 performers are headed to their grounds on Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tenn.

"Conan" airs at 11 p.m. weeknights on TBS. This year's Bonnaroo is June 9-12.