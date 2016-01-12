TN Lottery CEO changes billboard from "million" to "billion" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN Lottery CEO changes billboard from "million" to "billion"

Rebecca Hargrove, President and CEO of the Tennessee Lottery, decided to tackle the issue of the billboard's inability to display an amount that large.

Monday, with the help of a bucket truck and outdoor crew, Rebecca changed "Million" to "Billion" to reflect the world-record jackpot that is now an astounding $1.5 billion. 

It is the only board in Tennessee "retrofitted" to display the growing Powerball jackpot that will be drawn Wednesday. 

