US Soccer announces March SheBelieves Cup

By The Associated Press

The World Cup champion U.S. women's national team will host a four-team tournament in Tennessee and Florida in March as the team prepares for the Olympics in Rio this summer.

The SheBelieves Cup will feature the United States, England, France and Germany, U.S. Soccer said Tuesday.

The tournament will feature three doubleheaders. Germany and France will play followed by the United States against England on March 3 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida; then the United States plays France and Germany faces England on March 6 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and the tournament wraps up with France against England and the U.S. versus Germany on March 9 at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

The U.S. federation's SheBelieves initiative seeks to inspire young girls.

