Tickets available for Lee U's "Gala for Gallaher" on Jan. 22

Lee University announced that tickets are now available for the "Gala for Gallaher," a special concert event hosted by the university honoring the legacy of Cleveland's Brian Gallaher.

The gala will be held Friday, January 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Lee's Conn Center.

Gallaher, a Lee alum passed away in the summer of 2015, he devoted his life to mentoring young people through music education at Ocoee Middle School. The Lee School of Music hopes to raise funds for an endowed scholarship through the gala, in order to commemorate his work.

The event will feature the Ocoee Middle School Band, Walker Valley High School Band, Lee University Symphonic Band, and Lee University Faculty Brass Quintet.

Brian Gallaher served as a teacher at Ocoee Middle School for 14 years, after graduating from Lee. According to Dr. William Green, dean of the School of Music, Gallaher enjoyed teaching middle school students and was fully invested in their growth and success.

Donations to the Brian Gallaher Memorial Scholarship can be made at any time by visiting here or by cash or check. Checks must be made payable to Lee University. If sending a check, please designate the funds to the Brian Gallaher Scholarship Fund in the memo line. If you are mailing a check to Lee University, please send it to the Office of Central Gifts, P.O. Box 3450, Cleveland, TN 37320-3450.

Tickets for the gala are free, but required. They are available in the Dixon Center box office, which is open weekdays from 3-6 p.m., and can be reached at 423-614-8343.

VIP tickets are available for those interested in making a donation of $500 or more toward the Brian Gallaher scholarship. The VIP package includes a pre-concert reception, valet parking, and reserved seating for the evening’s concert. Contact Kristi Vanoy for more information at (423) 614-8243 or to purchase a VIP ticket.