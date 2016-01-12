The bus left without Lane Kiffin - again. AP photo

The Alabama team buses aren't here anymore. Lane Kiffin is. pic.twitter.com/CoerIM49VA — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 12, 2016

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (AP) - Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin caught a ride with his boss after missing the team bus following the national championship game.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says he gave Kiffin a lift back to the hotel in the early hours Tuesday morning.

Saban could relate. He said he often misses the bus after just about every game due to media and other obligations.

He says he enjoyed the extra time with Kiffin, who just completed his second season at Alabama.

Kiffin spent considerable time doing media interviews in the aftermath of the game.

Coincidentally, it was his first game coaching in Arizona since his last game as USC coach.

Kiffin was fired and left on an airport tarmac five games into the 2013 season after Arizona State beat the Trojans 62-41. He has since thrived under Saban.

