One airlifted after Bradley County crash

A Tuesday crash in Bradley County sent two people to local hospitals.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says that the two-car crash, which happened on Mouse Creek Road, required one of the victims to be airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in unknown condition.
There's currently no word on the other driver.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office Public Safety Unit is handling the investigation into the crash.
