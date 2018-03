Jalen Reeves-Maybin will be back on the field for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2016.

The star linebacker contemplated entering the NFL Draft, but in a tweet on Tuesday he announced he was returning using the hashtag #OneMoreTimeVolNation.

He also stated, "The truth of the matter is, my biggest childhood dream was to be a GREAT college football player."

Reeves-Maybin led the team in tackles with 105 total, 66 solo tackles, second on the team in sacks with 6.