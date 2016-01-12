Man assaulted by neighbor with a 2 x 4 over dog dispute

Catoosa County officers are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred on January 6th at 89 Ernest Drive.

Upon arrival officers met with Wayne "Thomas" Ogden, whom stated he was assaulted by his neighbor, Anthony Patten. Officers did observe blood coming from an open wound on the right side of Ogden's face, under his eye and from his right ear as well.

Ogden told police that Patten started an argument with him in reference to his dog. Odgen said Patten's dog was in the yard across from his and using the bathroom. Ogden let his dog out to use the bathroom and when Patten saw Odgen close to his dog, Patten made an aggressive move toward Ogden. Police said when this occurred Ogden retreated to his yard, but Patten followed him into his yard and kicked Odgen in the stomach. As Ogden went to the ground, Patten began hitting him with a 2 x 4, he pulled out from under Odgen's wood pile and hit him in the head multiple times. Patten's wife, Sarah screamed at Patten to stop and come home, Odgen said to police. Odgen told police Patten eventually went home after the alleged assault.

Officers located the 2 x 4 in the front yard of Mr. Ogden's front yard, covered with blood.

Anthony Patten has been charged with aggravated assault, and other charges. The investigation is being conducted by Detective Daniel Thacker.