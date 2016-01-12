GSP asks for the public's help in Christmas Day hit-and-run - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GSP asks for the public's help in Christmas Day hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate a hit-and-run accident that happened on I-75 near Exit 336 near Dalton on Christmas Day, December 25th.

The GSP is still looking for a white F-150 pickup truck that hit a silver Subaru SUV, and then left without stopping. 

The F-150 would have extensive front end damage from the wreck, according to a GSP news release. 

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver of this F-150 is asked to contact Corporal Bonaparte with the Georgia State Patrol at 706-272-2200.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.