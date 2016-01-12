GSP asks for the public's help in Christmas Day hit-and-run

The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate a hit-and-run accident that happened on I-75 near Exit 336 near Dalton on Christmas Day, December 25th.

The GSP is still looking for a white F-150 pickup truck that hit a silver Subaru SUV, and then left without stopping.

The F-150 would have extensive front end damage from the wreck, according to a GSP news release.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver of this F-150 is asked to contact Corporal Bonaparte with the Georgia State Patrol at 706-272-2200.