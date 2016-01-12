TN lawmakers return for 2nd session of 109th General Assembly

NASHVILLE (AP) - Tennessee lawmakers return to the state Capitol on Tuesday to kick off the second session of the two-year 109th General Assembly.

With all 99 House seats and 16 of 33 senators up for re-election this fall, most lawmakers will be looking to wrap up their business quickly so they can concentrate of their campaigns.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam will be looking to bounce back from the failure last year of his signature Insure Tennessee proposal to extend health coverage to more than 280,000 people.

The governor's agenda is expected to include creating individual boards for each of the six four-year colleges in the Tennessee Board of Regents system.

Haslam's efforts to boost state revenues for road projects face an uncertain fate among lawmakers keeping an eye on election season.

