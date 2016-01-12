Ohio fugitive sends police a 'better' mugshot

BY F. BRINLEY BRUTON and ALI GOSTANIAN, NBC News

(NBC News) - A wanted man in Ohio wasn't happy with his mugshot — so he offered police a "helpful" hand in the form of a selfie.

The Lima Police Department said Donald A. Chip Pugh is wanted for failing to appear in court for a DUI and is also a person of interest in other cases including an arson and vandalism.

The 45-year-old, though, obviously did not approve of official mug shots circulated by the department. It said Pugh had sent police a new picture showing him in a suit and glasses while sitting in a car with a sunroof.

"Here is a better photo that one is terrible," Pugh wrote when he sent police the new picture, according to a Lima Police Department Facebook post on Thursday.

"This photo was sent to us by Mr. Pugh himself," according to the police's Facebook page. "We thank him for being helpful, but now we would appreciate it if he would come speak to us ... about his charges."