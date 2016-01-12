Warm and windy today, with rain by Friday

Good Tuesday. After a high of only 39 degrees yesterday, we will be MUCH warmer today as the high soars to 50 this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the increase through the day, however, blowing from the west at 10-20 mph.

The winds will die down tonight as cool air briefly makes a return. Lows will drop into the low to mid 20s by Wednesday morning. We will be mostly sunny with a high of only 45 Wednesday afternoon.

Temps will ramp right back up Thursday as we start at 30 in the morning and climb to a whopping 55 later in the day!

Friday will also be mild, but an approaching front will bring rain showers on and off through the day. The showers will taper off Friday night, and cooler air will slowly trickle in over the weekend.

Saturday will get to 48 for a high with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will still sport some clouds and the temperature will range from 29 in the morning to only 39 in the afternoon.

TUESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 30

Noon... Mostly Sunny / Windy, 43

3pm... Mostly Sunny / Windy, 50