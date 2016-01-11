Authorities say man left 4 kids in home where fire broke out

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Gainesville man left his girlfriend's children alone in a mobile home where a fire broke out.

Hall County jail records show 38-year-old Gregorio Garcia-Gomez faces four counts of second degree cruelty to children. He was being held Monday on bond totaling $9,6000. It wasn't clear whether he had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

Authorities say Garcia-Gomez left the sleeping children in the home to go pick up their mother from work.

The Gainesville Times reports (http://bit.ly/1mQMBdE ) Hall County Fire Services Capt. Zachary Brackett said a 9-year-old girl saved her siblings -aged 1, 3 and five - by making multiple trips to get them out of the mobile home. She then took them to a neighbor's home.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com

