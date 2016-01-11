Grand Jury indicts woman with aggravated child abuse

A Hamilton County woman is facing child abuse charges following a three-month investigation.

The Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted 19-year-old Lyndsey Cheyenne Brock for Aggravated Child Abuse.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Smith Cemetery Road in Soddy Daisy on September 16, 2015.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says a one-year-old child received life-threatening injuries.

Brock was arrested January 11 and is being held on a $250,000 bond.