The bright side to losing the Powerball Jackpot

The Powerball Jackpot is now the world's largest ever. No one had all six powerball numbers this weekend so now, the prize has grown to $1.4 billion dollars.

The jackpot will get even larger before the Wednesday drawing but there are a lot of disappointed people who are wondering if their tickets were a waste of money. Along with the staggering jackpot, Saturday's drawing created more than 387,000 winning tickets in Tennessee.Besides the jackpot, there are 8 other prize levels ranging from four dollars to two million dollars. Teachers and students are winning big as well.

"The last few hours we've already sold $900 dollars worth of lottery this morning," said manager Patricia Wilson, Raceway Gas Station off of Signal Mountain Rd. "We usually only sell like $80 - $90 before noon but I'm almost to a grand. It's been a track back and forth back and forth."

People who normally never play are getting in, it seems like everyone has $2 dollars for a dream. Your chance of winning is 1 in 292-million. Statistics show the odds of getting hit by an asteroid or lightning are greater than winning the jackpot this year. Players say there is still a chance and you can't win if you don't play.

Your loss is a student's gain. About 30 percent of all lottery sales will fund scholarships and after-school programs.

"We're happy for a lot more because obviously the more dollars we are able to get the more students we are able to serve," said President Warren Logan, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga.

The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga serves about 300 at-risk students after school. They received about $262,000 dollars from lottery tickets last year. School officials say giving students a safe place to learn after school, is what it's all about.

"The lottery basically brings the needed resources to the table to the extent that we can invest in the needed materials necessary to bring these kids up to par," said Logan.

More than $3.5 billion lottery dollars has been raised for Tennessee education, since 2004. If you're a part of the losing majority, remember this..

"Don't feel bad.... think about helping someone else, said Dr. Caroline Nord, Urban League of Greater Chattanooga. "You never know, you could have helped someone who is going to be the next President of the United States of America so I apologize but you are helping for a good cause."

Someone bought a $1 million dollar ticket in Chattanooga last week. So far it has not been claimed. If it stays that way for 180 days, the winnings all go to education. Lottery officials remind you to play responsibly, you should sign the back of your ticket immediately after you buy it and remember it only takes one ticket to win.

