Man arrested for lewd conduct in K-Mart

Dalton Police Department arrested a man on charges related to lewd conduct and investigators are trying to find out if other people in the area have been similarly victimized.

An incident that took place Friday at the K-Mart on 1204 Glenwood Avenue between 3:00 and 3:30 p.m. The victim told police that he was trying on shoes in the back of the store when a man, Kenneth Charles Adam, 49, walked up close to the victim and began rubbing his groin in a lewd manner through his pants while staring at the victim and making grunting noises. After an investigation, officers charged Adams with loitering, criminal trespass, and stalking.

While officers spoke with Adams in the parking lot of the K-Mart regarding to this incident, a second man was walking into the store approached officers with his 16 year old son and reported that they recognized Adams as a man who had engaged in lewd conduct towards the 16 year old in November. The teen victim reported that he had been using a urinal in the bathroom at the Shugart Road Walmart in November when the man he identified as Adams walked up to the urinal next to his. This teenage victim reported that the man he identified as Adams looked over the divider and began to masturbate watching the victim. The victim and his father reported that they did not report the incident to police at the time because they did not think it was likely that the offender could be located. That report is still being investigated.

Investigators are asking anybody in the community who may have had a similar experience with Kenneth Adams to please contact Officer Michael Hughes 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 130.