Red Cross volunteers stay busy after numerous weekend fires

It was a busy weekend for the local Red Cross. Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee helped three different families after house fires in our area.

"I just tell them that I'm sorry we have to meet this way, but you know what? You're here," said volunteer Rosemarie Asia.

When someone's house catches fire, Asia is called out in the middle of the night.

"As soon as the phone rings, I'm up and getting my team together," she said.

Asia said she responded to a fire in Hamilton County on Saturday, where seven people were displaced in a duplex fire. The volunteer explained that a woman fell asleep while cooking.

The Red Cross also assisted a family of five that lost their home on Gatlin Road in Bradley County.

Asia knows what that is like firsthand, after her home burned to the ground years ago.

"We lost it all, my children and myself. And red cross was there," she said.

The Southeast Tennessee chapter responds to fires in 10 counties, which averages to about 300 fires per year.

"While the weather is getting colder and there is a need to really be more aware of fire safety, unfortunately, we're aware all year long," said Executive Director Julia Wright.

Wright says no donation is too small. They help the Red Cross continue helping fire victims during the busy winter season.

"They can buy clothing specifically to their size and their specific needs, based on their specific disaster," she said.

To make a donation to the Red Cross, click here. https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation

You can also download the Red Cross Emergency App on your smart phone.