PREVIEW: Clemson vs Alabama in CFP Championship

By Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Regardless of the outcome of Monday night's College Football Playoff championship game between No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama, a case can be made that no team in the history of the sport has had a better run than the Crimson Tide under coach Nick Saban.
    
If Alabama beats the Tigers to win a fourth national title in seven seasons, the argument may be settled.
    
There was talk early in the season after Alabama lost to Mississippi that the Tide dynasty was in decline. Now Alabama (13-1) is one victory away from an unprecedented achievement.
    
The Tide can become just the third school in college football's poll era, dating back to the creation of The Associated Press media poll in 1936, to win four championships in a 10-year span.

