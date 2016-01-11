Lookout Valley Elementary opens Ben Carson Reading Room

The Deaver Phoenix Foundation and the Carson Scholars Fund announced the opening of the Ben Carson Reading Room at Lookout Valley Elementary School on Monday. This is the first Ben Carson Reading Room to be created in Chattanooga and the third to be established in Tennessee.

The Ben Carson Reading Project is an initiative of the Carson Scholars Fund. The Carson Scholars Fund was founded by retired world-renowned pediatric neurosurgeon and New York Times bestselling author Dr. Ben Carson and his wife, Candy. The purpose of the Ben Carson Reading Project is to create a literacy enriched environment for children to develop their reading skills. The reading project is dedicated to promoting reading as a key to unlocking a child’s full potential.

Dr. Ben Carson credits reading as being a catalyst to his success. “When I was a child, reading allowed me to discover all the opportunities that the world has to offer,” said Dr. Carson. “There are endless possibilities for students when they discover the joy of reading and learning. If children begin to challenge themselves to soak up all the information they can, they will certainly be able to reach their goals and achieve their dreams.”

"Lookout Valley Elementary School is honored to be the first school in Hamilton County and the third school in the state of Tennessee to join the collection of superb schools that are already a part of the Ben Carson Reading Project,” said Alisan Taylor, principal of Lookout Valley Elementary. “It is initiatives like this one that help provide our students of today with the necessary foundation skills so that they may become our scholars of tomorrow.”

This is the third Ben Carson Reading Room to be sponsored by The Deaver Phoenix Foundation. The Deaver Phoenix Foundation focuses on primary education and in creating environments where children have the opportunity to develop and learn. Shannon Kelley, Director of The Deaver Pheonix Foundation said, “Everyone will have opportunities in their life, what makes the difference is what you do with those opportunities.”