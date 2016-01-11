Police arrest man connected to North Chattanooga burglaries after chase

Chattanooga Police have arrested the man they say is connected to string of car burglaries in North Chattanooga.

Police arrested Daniel Lee Morgan, 39, on Friday following a high-speed chase.

An officer was on patrol on North Market Street when he spotted a Honda matching the description of the suspect vehicle connected to several car burglaries in the area. The driver took off and eventually crashed on Dallas Road, jumping out of the car and fleeing on foot. After a brief foot pursuit the officer tased Morgan when he reportedly wouldn’t respond to commands to stop. The officer then took Morgan into custody.

According to court documents, Morgan told the officer he had been awake for seven days due to keeping himself high on methamphetamine.

Police say the Honda Morgan was driving was stolen and contained drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police also recovered several stolen items connected Morgan to car burglaries in the area.

Officers also cited to court Holly Smith, the woman they say was in the car with Morgan when he ran from police. Police issued Smith a citation for drug paraphernalia she had in her possession.

Morgan was charged with nearly 20 crimes, including several counts of burglary, felony evading arrest, drug charges and leaving the scene of a crash.

Morgan is being held on with no bond. He’s due in court on January 14.

According to court records, Morgan has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1995, which includes burglary, assault and drug charges.