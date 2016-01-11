Students brave the 18 degree morning at area bus stops

School bus drivers continued their routes Monday morning despite freezing temperatures in the Tennessee Valley.

By 8 a.m. Monday morning, every city in the Channel 3 viewing area had temperatures below 20 degrees. In Chattanooga, it was 18 degrees with a wind chill of 10 degrees.

After a mild start to the season, parents and kids must now get warmed up to the idea that winter is here to stay.

"I make sure my kids are bundled up and they sit in the car with me at the bus stop while the heat is going when its this cold," said Hamilton County parent Billy Bryson. "If its warm, like a spring day or even if its in the 50s, we'll usually walk down here but when its this cold exposure doesn't take long especially if its little kids."

Ben Coulter, who oversees Hamilton County's fleet of buses, said the cold can also cause mechanical problems. Several buses had trouble starting Monday morning but Coulter said stand-by mechanics had them back and working without much interruption to the routes.

Coulter advises parents to dress their kids in warm clothes during these frigid temperatures, including scarfs, hats, gloves and extra layers.