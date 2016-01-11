UPDATE: Berry College eagles now proud parents

UPDATE: Early Saturday morning, eagle B-8 hatched and was joined by nest-mate eagle B-9 Monday morning. The Berry eagles are now proud parents of the two hatchlings. This marks the fourth brood successfully hatched by the eagle couple.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hatch Watch, Berry College Edition has started! Mom and Dad Berry are expecting two little ones between February 4 and February 11. The two eggs were laid back on January 3 and 7.

The two Berry eagles have been on the college campus since spring 2012, and they have successfully had seven eaglets.

PREVIOUS STORY: The bald eagle at Berry College has laid her first egg of 2017 last week.

The college said there was a possibility another egg would be laid in the week. According to Berry College's Facebook page, a second egg was laid on Saturday around 7:30 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: MOUNT BERRY, GA (WXIA) - The bald eagle family at Berry College could soon get a little bigger.

The college reported late Thursday that the one of the eagles laid her first egg of the season earlier that afternoon.

The special moment happened at about 5:30 p.m. though another could follow in just three days, Chris Reinolds Kozelle of Berry College said.

Viewers can rewind the live video to see the moment if they missed it.

The live eagle cams at the college have become a worldwide draw in recent years as they give online viewers a chance to monitor the nests up-close without disturbing the majestic birds.