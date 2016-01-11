GA lawmakers return to Capitol for session's first day - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA lawmakers return to Capitol for session's first day

Posted: Updated:
The Georgia State Captol Building. AP photo The Georgia State Captol Building. AP photo

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers are expected to focus on education, gambling expansion and contentious bills regarding religious freedom as the legislative session opens.

The General Assembly is set to return to the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday.

Gov. Nathan Deal is scheduled to lay out his priorities for the year in the middle of the week, including changes to Georgia's education system and his proposal for the state budget. Deal's State of the State address is scheduled for Wednesday.

Deal and other legislative leaders also plan to discuss their agendas on Tuesday morning at a Georgia Chamber of Commerce event.

Lawmakers meet for 40 working days each year, starting on the second week in January.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.