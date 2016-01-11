GA lawmakers return to Capitol for session's first day

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers are expected to focus on education, gambling expansion and contentious bills regarding religious freedom as the legislative session opens.

The General Assembly is set to return to the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday.

Gov. Nathan Deal is scheduled to lay out his priorities for the year in the middle of the week, including changes to Georgia's education system and his proposal for the state budget. Deal's State of the State address is scheduled for Wednesday.

Deal and other legislative leaders also plan to discuss their agendas on Tuesday morning at a Georgia Chamber of Commerce event.

Lawmakers meet for 40 working days each year, starting on the second week in January.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.