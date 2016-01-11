Mississippi festival celebrates spirit of Dolly Parton - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mississippi festival celebrates spirit of Dolly Parton

Posted: Updated:
Dolly Parton fans pay tribute to the country music queen during the "Dolly Should" festival in Bay St. Louis, MS. AP photo Dolly Parton fans pay tribute to the country music queen during the "Dolly Should" festival in Bay St. Louis, MS. AP photo

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (AP) - Men and women alike dressed in big blonde wigs and sparkly outfits to celebrate a Dolly Part on festival on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/1RuuvuI ) that the "Dolly Should" festival happened as part of a Saturday art walk in Bay St. Louis.

Ann Madden and Sandy Maggio, of the art gallery Smith and Lens, came up with the festival to celebrate the birthday of the country music queen who turns 70 on Jan. 19.

Parton wasn't there in person, but a man in a red and silver sequined dress, a long blonde wig and dramatic false eyelashes lip-synched to her songs.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.