Mississippi festival celebrates spirit of Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton fans pay tribute to the country music queen during the "Dolly Should" festival in Bay St. Louis, MS. AP photo

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (AP) - Men and women alike dressed in big blonde wigs and sparkly outfits to celebrate a Dolly Part on festival on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/1RuuvuI ) that the "Dolly Should" festival happened as part of a Saturday art walk in Bay St. Louis.

Ann Madden and Sandy Maggio, of the art gallery Smith and Lens, came up with the festival to celebrate the birthday of the country music queen who turns 70 on Jan. 19.

Parton wasn't there in person, but a man in a red and silver sequined dress, a long blonde wig and dramatic false eyelashes lip-synched to her songs.

