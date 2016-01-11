The Golden Globes: Full List of Winners and Nominees

Sylvester Stallone with his Golden Globe on Sunday night. AP photo

Hollywood kicked off its awards season Sunday night, handing out Golden Globe awards to "The Revenant," "The Martian" and the revival of a 40-year-old punch-drunk pug.

The Golden Globes — known for being one of the less formal and more inebriated ceremonies of the season — marked the return of the uninhibited Ricky Gervais after a three-year hiatus. It also marked a triumphant return for Rocky Balboa, the Philly boxer for which Sylvester Stallone won best supporting actor Sunday night in "Creed."

Here's the full list of nominees and winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Winner: "The Revenant"

"Carol"

"Mad Max: Fury Road"

"Room"

"Spotlight"

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Winner: "The Martian"

"The Big Short"

"Joy"

"Spy"

"Trainwreck"

Best Director, Motion Picture

Winner: Alejandro González Iñárritu, "The Revenant"

Todd Haynes, "Carol"

Tom McCarthy, "Spotlight"

George Miller, "Mad Max: Fury Road"

Ridley Scott, "The Martian"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Winner: Brie Larson, "Room"

Cate Blanchett, "Carol"

Rooney Mara, "Carol"

Saoirse Ronan, "Brooklyn"

Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Winner: Jennifer Lawrence, "Joy"

Melissa McCarthy, "Spy"

Amy Schumer, "Trainwreck"

Maggie Smith, "Lady in the Van"

Lily Tomlin, "Grandma"

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Winner: Kate Winslet, "Steve Jobs"

Jane Fonda, "Youth"

Jennifer Jason Leigh, "The Hateful Eight"

Helen Mirren, "Trumbo"

Alicia Vikander, "Ex Machina"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Winner: Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant"

Bryan Cranston, "Trumbo"

Michael Fassbender, "Steve Jobs"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Danish Girl"

Will Smith, "Concussion"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Winner: Matt Damon, "The Martian"

Christian Bale, "The Big Short"

Steve Carell, "The Big Short"

Al Pacino, "Danny Collins"

Mark Ruffalo, "Infinitely Polar Bear"

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Winner: Sylvester Stallone, "Creed"

Paul Dano, "Love & Mercy"

Idris Elba, "Beasts of No Nation"

Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies"

Michael Shannon, "99 Homes"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Winner: Aaron Sorkin, "Steve Jobs"

Emma Donoghue, "Room"

Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer, "Spotlight"

Charles Randolph, Adam McKay, "The Big Short"

Quentin Tarantino, "The Hateful Eight"

Best Animated Feature Film

Winner: "Inside Out"

"Anomalisa"

"The Good Dinosaur"

"The Peanuts Movie"

"Shaun the Sheep Movie"

Best Original Song

Winner: "Writing's on the Wall," "Spectre"

"Love Me Like You Do," "50 Shades of Grey"

"One Kind of Love," "Love & Mercy"

"See You Again," Furious 7

"Simple Song No. 3," "Youth"

Best Original Score

Winner: Ennio Morricone, "The Hateful Eight"

Carter Burwell, "Carol"

Alexandre Desplat, "The Danish Girl"

Daniel Pemberton, "Steve Jobs"

Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto, "The Revenant"

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Winner: "Son of Saul"

"The Brand New Testament"

"The Club"

"The Fencer"

"Mustang"

Best TV Series, Drama

Winner: "Mr. Robot"

"Empire"

"Game of Thrones"

"Narcos"

"Outlander"

Best TV Series, Comedy

Winner: "Mozart in the Jungle"

"Casual"

"Orange Is the New Black"

"Silicon Valley"

"Transparent"

"Veep"

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

Winner: "Wolf Hall"

"American Crime"

"American Horror Story: Hotel"

"Fargo"

"Flesh and Bone"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Winner: Taraji P. Henson, "Empire"

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Eva Green, "Penny Dreadful"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Winner: Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Wagner Moura, "Narcos"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Winner: Gael Garcia Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Rob Lowe, "The Grinder"

Patrick Stewart, "Blunt Talk"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Winner: Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Scream Queens"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace & Frankie"

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Maura Tierney, "The Affair"

Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"

Joanne Froggatt, "Downton Abbey"

Regina King, "American Crime"

Judith Light, "Transparent"

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"

Alan Cumming, "The Good Wife"

Damian Lewis, "Wolf Hall"

Ben Mendelsohn, "Bloodline"

Tobias Menzies, "Outlander"

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Oscar Isaac, "Show Me a Hero"

Idris Elba, "Luther"

David Oyelowo, "Nightingale"

Mark Rylance, "Wolf Hall"

Patrick Wilson, "Fargo"

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Winner: Lady Gaga, "American Horror Story: Hotel"

Kirsten Dunst, "Fargo"

Sarah Hay, "Flesh & Bone"

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Queen Latifah, "Bessie"