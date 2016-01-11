The Golden Globes: Full List of Winners and Nominees - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

The Golden Globes: Full List of Winners and Nominees

Posted: Updated:
Sylvester Stallone with his Golden Globe on Sunday night. AP photo Sylvester Stallone with his Golden Globe on Sunday night. AP photo

Hollywood kicked off its awards season Sunday night, handing out Golden Globe awards to "The Revenant," "The Martian" and the revival of a 40-year-old punch-drunk pug.

The Golden Globes — known for being one of the less formal and more inebriated ceremonies of the season — marked the return of the uninhibited Ricky Gervais after a three-year hiatus. It also marked a triumphant return for Rocky Balboa, the Philly boxer for which Sylvester Stallone won best supporting actor Sunday night in "Creed."

Here's the full list of nominees and winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama
Winner: "The Revenant"
"Carol"
"Mad Max: Fury Road"
"Room"
"Spotlight"

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner: "The Martian"
"The Big Short"
"Joy"
"Spy"
"Trainwreck"

Best Director, Motion Picture
Winner: Alejandro González Iñárritu, "The Revenant"
Todd Haynes, "Carol"
Tom McCarthy, "Spotlight"
George Miller, "Mad Max: Fury Road"
Ridley Scott, "The Martian"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner: Brie Larson, "Room"
Cate Blanchett, "Carol"
Rooney Mara, "Carol"
Saoirse Ronan, "Brooklyn"
Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Winner: Jennifer Lawrence, "Joy"
Melissa McCarthy, "Spy"
Amy Schumer, "Trainwreck"
Maggie Smith, "Lady in the Van"
Lily Tomlin, "Grandma"

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Winner: Kate Winslet, "Steve Jobs"
Jane Fonda, "Youth"
Jennifer Jason Leigh, "The Hateful Eight"
Helen Mirren, "Trumbo"
Alicia Vikander, "Ex Machina"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner: Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant"
Bryan Cranston, "Trumbo"
Michael Fassbender, "Steve Jobs"
Eddie Redmayne, "The Danish Girl"
Will Smith, "Concussion"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner: Matt Damon, "The Martian"
Christian Bale, "The Big Short"
Steve Carell, "The Big Short"
Al Pacino, "Danny Collins"
Mark Ruffalo, "Infinitely Polar Bear"

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Winner: Sylvester Stallone, "Creed"
Paul Dano, "Love & Mercy"
Idris Elba, "Beasts of No Nation"
Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies"
Michael Shannon, "99 Homes"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Winner: Aaron Sorkin, "Steve Jobs"
Emma Donoghue, "Room"
Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer, "Spotlight"
Charles Randolph, Adam McKay, "The Big Short"
Quentin Tarantino, "The Hateful Eight"

Best Animated Feature Film
Winner: "Inside Out"
"Anomalisa"
"The Good Dinosaur"
"The Peanuts Movie"
"Shaun the Sheep Movie"

Best Original Song
Winner: "Writing's on the Wall," "Spectre"
"Love Me Like You Do," "50 Shades of Grey"
"One Kind of Love," "Love & Mercy"
"See You Again," Furious 7
"Simple Song No. 3," "Youth"

Best Original Score
Winner: Ennio Morricone, "The Hateful Eight"
Carter Burwell, "Carol"
Alexandre Desplat, "The Danish Girl"
Daniel Pemberton, "Steve Jobs"
Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto, "The Revenant"

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Winner: "Son of Saul"
"The Brand New Testament"
"The Club"
"The Fencer"
"Mustang"

Best TV Series, Drama
Winner: "Mr. Robot"
"Empire"
"Game of Thrones"
"Narcos"
"Outlander"

Best TV Series, Comedy
Winner: "Mozart in the Jungle"
"Casual"
"Orange Is the New Black"
"Silicon Valley"
"Transparent"
"Veep"

Best TV Movie or Limited Series
Winner: "Wolf Hall"
"American Crime"
"American Horror Story: Hotel"
"Fargo"
"Flesh and Bone"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Winner: Taraji P. Henson, "Empire"
Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"
Eva Green, "Penny Dreadful"
Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Winner: Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"
Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"
Wagner Moura, "Narcos"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Winner: Gael Garcia Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle"
Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
Rob Lowe, "The Grinder"
Patrick Stewart, "Blunt Talk"
Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Winner: Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
Jamie Lee Curtis, "Scream Queens"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"
Lily Tomlin, "Grace & Frankie"

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Maura Tierney, "The Affair"
Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"
Joanne Froggatt, "Downton Abbey"
Regina King, "American Crime"
Judith Light, "Transparent"

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"
Alan Cumming, "The Good Wife"
Damian Lewis, "Wolf Hall"
Ben Mendelsohn, "Bloodline"
Tobias Menzies, "Outlander"

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Oscar Isaac, "Show Me a Hero"
Idris Elba, "Luther"
David Oyelowo, "Nightingale"
Mark Rylance, "Wolf Hall"
Patrick Wilson, "Fargo"

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Lady Gaga, "American Horror Story: Hotel"
Kirsten Dunst, "Fargo"
Sarah Hay, "Flesh & Bone"
Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"
Queen Latifah, "Bessie"

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.