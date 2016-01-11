The Golden Globes: Full List of Winners and Nominees

Hollywood kicked off its awards season Sunday night, handing out Golden Globe awards to "The Revenant," "The Martian" and the revival of a 40-year-old punch-drunk pug.
The Golden Globes — known for being one of the less formal and more inebriated ceremonies of the season — marked the return of the uninhibited Ricky Gervais after a three-year hiatus. It also marked a triumphant return for Rocky Balboa, the Philly boxer for which Sylvester Stallone won best supporting actor Sunday night in "Creed."
Here's the full list of nominees and winners:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Winner: "The Revenant"
"Carol"
"Mad Max: Fury Road"
"Room"
"Spotlight"
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner: "The Martian"
"The Big Short"
"Joy"
"Spy"
"Trainwreck"
Best Director, Motion Picture
Winner: Alejandro González Iñárritu, "The Revenant"
Todd Haynes, "Carol"
Tom McCarthy, "Spotlight"
George Miller, "Mad Max: Fury Road"
Ridley Scott, "The Martian"
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner: Brie Larson, "Room"
Cate Blanchett, "Carol"
Rooney Mara, "Carol"
Saoirse Ronan, "Brooklyn"
Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl"
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical
Winner: Jennifer Lawrence, "Joy"
Melissa McCarthy, "Spy"
Amy Schumer, "Trainwreck"
Maggie Smith, "Lady in the Van"
Lily Tomlin, "Grandma"
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Winner: Kate Winslet, "Steve Jobs"
Jane Fonda, "Youth"
Jennifer Jason Leigh, "The Hateful Eight"
Helen Mirren, "Trumbo"
Alicia Vikander, "Ex Machina"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner: Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Revenant"
Bryan Cranston, "Trumbo"
Michael Fassbender, "Steve Jobs"
Eddie Redmayne, "The Danish Girl"
Will Smith, "Concussion"
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner: Matt Damon, "The Martian"
Christian Bale, "The Big Short"
Steve Carell, "The Big Short"
Al Pacino, "Danny Collins"
Mark Ruffalo, "Infinitely Polar Bear"
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Winner: Sylvester Stallone, "Creed"
Paul Dano, "Love & Mercy"
Idris Elba, "Beasts of No Nation"
Mark Rylance, "Bridge of Spies"
Michael Shannon, "99 Homes"
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Winner: Aaron Sorkin, "Steve Jobs"
Emma Donoghue, "Room"
Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer, "Spotlight"
Charles Randolph, Adam McKay, "The Big Short"
Quentin Tarantino, "The Hateful Eight"
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner: "Inside Out"
"Anomalisa"
"The Good Dinosaur"
"The Peanuts Movie"
"Shaun the Sheep Movie"
Best Original Song
Winner: "Writing's on the Wall," "Spectre"
"Love Me Like You Do," "50 Shades of Grey"
"One Kind of Love," "Love & Mercy"
"See You Again," Furious 7
"Simple Song No. 3," "Youth"
Best Original Score
Winner: Ennio Morricone, "The Hateful Eight"
Carter Burwell, "Carol"
Alexandre Desplat, "The Danish Girl"
Daniel Pemberton, "Steve Jobs"
Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto, "The Revenant"
Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language
Winner: "Son of Saul"
"The Brand New Testament"
"The Club"
"The Fencer"
"Mustang"
Best TV Series, Drama
Winner: "Mr. Robot"
"Empire"
"Game of Thrones"
"Narcos"
"Outlander"
Best TV Series, Comedy
Winner: "Mozart in the Jungle"
"Casual"
"Orange Is the New Black"
"Silicon Valley"
"Transparent"
"Veep"
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
Winner: "Wolf Hall"
"American Crime"
"American Horror Story: Hotel"
"Fargo"
"Flesh and Bone"
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Winner: Taraji P. Henson, "Empire"
Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"
Eva Green, "Penny Dreadful"
Robin Wright, "House of Cards"
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Winner: Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"
Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"
Wagner Moura, "Narcos"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Winner: Gael Garcia Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle"
Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
Rob Lowe, "The Grinder"
Patrick Stewart, "Blunt Talk"
Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy or Musical
Winner: Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
Jamie Lee Curtis, "Scream Queens"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"
Lily Tomlin, "Grace & Frankie"
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Maura Tierney, "The Affair"
Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"
Joanne Froggatt, "Downton Abbey"
Regina King, "American Crime"
Judith Light, "Transparent"
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"
Alan Cumming, "The Good Wife"
Damian Lewis, "Wolf Hall"
Ben Mendelsohn, "Bloodline"
Tobias Menzies, "Outlander"
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Oscar Isaac, "Show Me a Hero"
Idris Elba, "Luther"
David Oyelowo, "Nightingale"
Mark Rylance, "Wolf Hall"
Patrick Wilson, "Fargo"
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Winner: Lady Gaga, "American Horror Story: Hotel"
Kirsten Dunst, "Fargo"
Sarah Hay, "Flesh & Bone"
Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"
Queen Latifah, "Bessie"
