Cold, sunny for the first half of the week

Good Monday. This morning is painfully cold with temps in the 10s and low 20s. Frost on the windshield and frozen car doors/locks may greet you on the way out.

The arctic air will stay with us for the first half of the week. Today we will reach 42 for the high with mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be cold, but not AS cold as this morning. We will drop to about 30 by 9pm, then continue on into the mid to upper 20s Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be a bit warmer, climbing to 48.

Wednesday will be another chilly day with a low of 25 and a high of 45 behind another burst of cold air. We will warm a bit Thursday. After a 28 degree start in the morning, we will manage a high of 54 in the afternoon. with sunny skies.

Friday will be mild also as the high climbs to 55. Clouds will build through the day Friday ahead of a front. That front will bring some rain showers in Late Friday night through the day Saturday. We could see some showers through the day Saturday. It will all be in the form of rain as lows will be in the low 40s and highs in the mid 50s Saturday.

Behind the front, we will cool back down Sunday with sunshine and a high of only 42.

MONDAY:

8am... Sunny, 21

Noon... Sunny, 34

3pm... Mostly Sunny, 42