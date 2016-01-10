Heater causes fire and leaves woman with severe burns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Heater causes fire and leaves woman with severe burns

By Danielle Wilburn, Producer
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Cold temperatures may have been a factor in a fire on Old Dixie Highway in Whitfield County, that left one person injured 

Whitfield County dispatchers confirm a 76-year-old woman got too close to a heater inside her home and that caused her clothes to catch fire.

The woman suffered severe burns. 

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with second an third-degree burns.

