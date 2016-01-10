Rainy, warm weather at end of 2015 threatens Georgia crops

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia farmers have endured a winter that wouldn't start and rains that wouldn't quit.

Growers across Georgia say the state's pecan, peach and blueberry crops have been threatened by too many warm days and too much water.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/1ZaPnWQ) that the final month of 2015 was the second-rainiest December on record, with consistently warm days and nights.

Now, with the weather becoming wintry, growers hope their crops haven't suffered too much damage.

Ocilla grower Randy Hudson says that hard rains in late fall and early winter have dampened projects for the state's pecan harvest.

Charles Hall, executive director of the Georgia Fruit & Vegetable Grower's Association, says the weather has also bedeviled blueberry and peach growers.

