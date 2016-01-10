Rainy, warm weather at end of 2015 threatens Georgia crops - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Rainy, warm weather at end of 2015 threatens Georgia crops

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia farmers have endured a winter that wouldn't start and rains that wouldn't quit.

Growers across Georgia say the state's pecan, peach and blueberry crops have been threatened by too many warm days and too much water.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://on-ajc.com/1ZaPnWQ) that the final month of 2015 was the second-rainiest December on record, with consistently warm days and nights.

Now, with the weather becoming wintry, growers hope their crops haven't suffered too much damage.

Ocilla grower Randy Hudson says that hard rains in late fall and early winter have dampened projects for the state's pecan harvest.

Charles Hall, executive director of the Georgia Fruit & Vegetable Grower's Association, says the weather has also bedeviled blueberry and peach growers.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.