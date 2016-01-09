And the winning Powerball numbers are...

The winning numbers for the record $900 million Powerball jackpot are 32-16-19-57-34 and Powerball number 13.

The Multi-State Lottery Association announced the numbers live on television and on its website Saturday.

To win the jackpot, a ticket must have all six numbers correct. The first five can be in any order but the sixth must be the Powerball number.

Kelly Cripe, spokeswoman for the Texas lottery, says there's no set amount of time to determine if there are winning tickets.

The odds to win are one in 292.2 million.

If no one wins, lottery officials expect the next drawing to be $1.3 billion.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.