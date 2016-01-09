Two Bradley Central students achieve top results in Cambridge Learner Awards

Two students from Bradley Central High School have received prestigious awards from Cambridge International Examinations to acknowledge their outstanding performance in the Cambridge examination series.

The Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards program celebrates the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in over 40 countries around the world. Cambridge places learners at the center of their international education program and qualifications which are inspired by the best in educational thinking. Hannah Holley and James Austin Halliday received Cambridge Scholar Awards.

Hannah Holley is a senior at Bradley. She has successfully completed the

following Cambridge courses: Biology, English Language, General Paper,

History, Literature in English, and Thinking Skills. She is enrolled in two

Cambridge courses this semester. She presently serves as our BCHS National

Honor Society Secretary, been instrumental in the Invisible Children

project, and Washington Youth Tour recipient. She has been awarded a full

scholarship to Lee University and plans to study Bible & Theology.

Austin Halliday is the first Cambridge diploma recipient in the State of Tennessee, in Bradley

County, and from Bradley Central High School to be granted the Cambridge

Advanced International Certificate of Education with merit.



Austin Halliday is currently attending the University of Rochester in

Rochester, New York. He was Bradley's 2015 Salutatorian and successfully

completed the following courses Business Studies, English Language, General

Paper, Global Perspectives, History, Literature in English, Mathematics, and

Thinking Skills. Austin successfully completed four of his Cambridge

courses in the spring of his senior year.

Todd Shoemaker, principal of Bradley Central High School understands that that these awards recognize the talent, dedication and commitment of both learners and staff. He said, “We are excited to see the outstanding achievement of our students and their drive to pursue personal excellence in learning.”

The students were celebrated at a school ceremony Friday. Sherry Reach, Cambridge’s Deputy Regional Director for USA said: ‘It is extremely rewarding to congratulate Cambridge learners and teachers at Bradley who have worked so hard to achieve tremendous success in Cambridge Advanced Subsidiary examinations. The results are a reflection of the enormous talent in Bradley County, not only amongst learners but also within the teaching profession. Learners from Bradley Central High School have a bright future ahead of them, and I wish them every success in their future.”