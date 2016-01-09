TWRA’s Winter Trout Stocking Resumes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TWRA’s Winter Trout Stocking Resumes

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s winter trout stocking program resumes as the new year begins and will continue at selected locations through middle portion of March. The 2015-16 program began Dec. 1 and had 26 stockings at various locations through mid-December.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website by clicking here.

January 2016  

5          Tuesday           Oneida City Park                                            Oneida

5          Tuesday           East Fork Shoal Creek                                    Lawrenceburg

6          Wednesday     Lake Junior                                                     Chattanooga

7          Thursday         Lake Graham                                                  Jackson

7          Thursday         Athens Recreation Area                                  Athens

8          Friday              J. Percy Priest Tailwaters                                Nashville

*11      Monday           Cameron Brown Lake                                     Germantown

*11      Monday           Edmund-Orgill Park                                       Millington

*11      Monday           Bolivar Park                                                    Bolivar

*11      Monday           Martin City Pond                                            Martin

*11      Monday           Union City Reelfoot Packing Site                  Union City

*11      Monday           Paris City Park                                                Paris

12        Tuesday           Johnson Park Lake                                          Collierville

*12      Tuesday           Munford City Park                                         Munford

*12      Tuesday           Davies Plantation and Yale Road Park          Bartlett

13        Wednesday     Beech Lake                                                     Lexington

13        Wednesday     McKenzie City Park                                       McKenzie

14        Thursday         Big Rock Greenway                                       Lewisburg

15        Friday              Nice Mill                                                         Symrna

15        Friday              Duck River at Fisherman’s Park                     Shelbyville

15        Friday              Duck River at Riverside Dam                         Columbia

19        Tuesday           Cowan City Park                                            Cowan

20        Wednesday     Cane Creek Park                                             Cookeville

21        Thursday         Shelby Bottoms Park                                      Nashville

22        Friday              McCutcheon Creek                                         Spring Hill

22        Friday              Harpeth River                                                 Franklin          

28        Thursday         Lafayette City Park                                        Lafayette

29        Friday              West Fork Stones River                                  Murfreesboro

29        Friday              Percy Priest Tailwaters                                    Nashville

(* Date change from original schedule)

February 2016

 3         Wednesday     Sulphur Fork Creek                                         Springfield

 4         Thursday         Billy Dunlop Park                                           Clarksville

 4         Thursday         Stone Bridge Park                                           Fayetteville

 5         Friday              Nice Mill                                                         Smyrna

10        Wednesday     Lake Junior                                                     Chattanooga

11        Thursday         Pickett Lake, Pickett State Park                     Jamestown

11        Thursday         Kingston Springs Park                                    Kingston Springs

11        Thursday         J.D. Buckner Park                                           Dickson

12        Friday              Marrowbone Lake                                           Joelton

18        Thursday         Cowan City Park                                            Cowan

19        Friday              McCutcheon Creek                                         Spring Hill

19        Friday              Harpeth River                                                 Franklin

25        Thursday         Big Rock Greenway                                       Lewisburg

26        Friday              Percy Priest Tailwaters                                    Nashville

March 2016

 3                     Thursday         Sulphur Fork Creek                             Springfield

 4                     Friday              Nice Mill                                             Smyrna

 9                     Wednesday     East Fork Shoal Creek                        Lawrenceburg

11                    Friday              Duck River at Riverside Dam             Columbia

17                    Thursday         Shelby Bottoms Park                           Nashville

17                    Thursday         Cowan City Park                                  Cowan

18                    Friday              McCutcheon Creek                              Spring Hill

18                    Friday              Harpeth River                                      Franklin

- See more at: https://www.tn.gov/twra/news/22852#sthash.QYJF5ZBz.dpuf

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.