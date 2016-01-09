TWRA’s Winter Trout Stocking Resumes

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s winter trout stocking program resumes as the new year begins and will continue at selected locations through middle portion of March. The 2015-16 program began Dec. 1 and had 26 stockings at various locations through mid-December.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change. Updates can be found on TWRA’s website by clicking here.

January 2016

5 Tuesday Oneida City Park Oneida

5 Tuesday East Fork Shoal Creek Lawrenceburg

6 Wednesday Lake Junior Chattanooga

7 Thursday Lake Graham Jackson

7 Thursday Athens Recreation Area Athens

8 Friday J. Percy Priest Tailwaters Nashville

*11 Monday Cameron Brown Lake Germantown

*11 Monday Edmund-Orgill Park Millington

*11 Monday Bolivar Park Bolivar

*11 Monday Martin City Pond Martin

*11 Monday Union City Reelfoot Packing Site Union City

*11 Monday Paris City Park Paris

12 Tuesday Johnson Park Lake Collierville

*12 Tuesday Munford City Park Munford

*12 Tuesday Davies Plantation and Yale Road Park Bartlett

13 Wednesday Beech Lake Lexington

13 Wednesday McKenzie City Park McKenzie

14 Thursday Big Rock Greenway Lewisburg

15 Friday Nice Mill Symrna

15 Friday Duck River at Fisherman’s Park Shelbyville

15 Friday Duck River at Riverside Dam Columbia

19 Tuesday Cowan City Park Cowan

20 Wednesday Cane Creek Park Cookeville

21 Thursday Shelby Bottoms Park Nashville

22 Friday McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill

22 Friday Harpeth River Franklin

28 Thursday Lafayette City Park Lafayette

29 Friday West Fork Stones River Murfreesboro

29 Friday Percy Priest Tailwaters Nashville

(* Date change from original schedule)

February 2016

3 Wednesday Sulphur Fork Creek Springfield

4 Thursday Billy Dunlop Park Clarksville

4 Thursday Stone Bridge Park Fayetteville

5 Friday Nice Mill Smyrna

10 Wednesday Lake Junior Chattanooga

11 Thursday Pickett Lake, Pickett State Park Jamestown

11 Thursday Kingston Springs Park Kingston Springs

11 Thursday J.D. Buckner Park Dickson

12 Friday Marrowbone Lake Joelton

18 Thursday Cowan City Park Cowan

19 Friday McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill

19 Friday Harpeth River Franklin

25 Thursday Big Rock Greenway Lewisburg

26 Friday Percy Priest Tailwaters Nashville

March 2016

3 Thursday Sulphur Fork Creek Springfield

4 Friday Nice Mill Smyrna

9 Wednesday East Fork Shoal Creek Lawrenceburg

11 Friday Duck River at Riverside Dam Columbia

17 Thursday Shelby Bottoms Park Nashville

17 Thursday Cowan City Park Cowan

18 Friday McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill

18 Friday Harpeth River Franklin

