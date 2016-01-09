Warrant: 'Affluenza' teen's mom took $30,000 before flight

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Law enforcement officials say the mother of a fugitive teen who invoked "affluenza" as a defense in a 2013 fatal drunken-driving accident took $30,000 from a bank account and cut ties with the boy's father before fleeing to Mexico.

Tonya Couch and her son Ethan Couch were arrested in Mexico last month after he missed a meeting with his probation officer.

The bank withdrawal, and Dec. 3 phone call telling Ethan Couch's father he'd never see them again, were documented in Tonya Couch's arrest warrant released Friday.

She is being held in Tarrant County on $1 million bond on a charge of hindering apprehension of a felon.

Ethan Couch remains in custody in Mexico after winning a delay on his deportation back to Texas, where he could face jail time.

