No. 21 Texas A&M rallies for 92-88 victory over Tennessee

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jalen Jones scored 27 points and made a tiebreaking basket with 1:28 left as No. 21 Texas A&M erased a 13-point, second-half deficit and beat Tennessee 92-88 on Saturday for its sixth straight victory.

Tennessee (8-7, 1-2 SEC) had a 10-point advantage with just over four minutes left when Texas A&M (13-2, 3-0) went on an 11-0 run.

Texas A&M was clinging to a 90-88 lead in the closing seconds when Tennessee's Kevin Punter made a driving layup attempt that went off the rim. Tennessee retained possession and got the ball to Detrick Mostella, whose 3-point shot went around and out with about 10 seconds left.

Danuel House scored 23 points and sank two free throws with six seconds left to seal the victory. Punter scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half for Tennessee.

