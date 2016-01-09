Sibley, Croone lead Furman over Chattanooga 70-55

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Devin Sibley scored 18 points, Stephen Croone had 17 and Furman stopped Chattanooga's eight-game winning streak 70-55 on Saturday.

The Paladins (8-8, 2-1 Southern Conference) shot 50 percent and pulled away from the preseason league favorite Mocs (13-3, 2-1), who were trying to match the 1983-84 team's 14-2 start.

Johnathan Burroughs-Cook led Chattanooga with 13. The Mocs, 11-0 when scoring at least 70 points, were averaging 77.7 points. They shot 43 percent (20 of 47) from the field, were 9 of 19 from the line and had 20 turnovers.

Kendrec Ferrara had six blocks for Furman.

Sibley, Daniel Fowler and Geoff Beans hit 3s as the Paladins stretched a four-point lead to 53-43 midway through the second half and the Mocs never challenged.

Furman made 12 of 17 free throws in the second half when the Mocs were shooting 37.5 percent (9 of 24) from the field.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.