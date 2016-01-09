East Ridge FD: No injuries in Saturday morning fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Ridge FD: No injuries in Saturday morning fire

Posted:

A residential fire was reported around 5:30 Saturday morning. Upon arrival of fire and police, heavy smoke and fire was found coming from a single family dwelling located at 1712 Tombras Ave.

Fire department made an interior fire attack, located and extinguished the fire. The house was not occupied and no injuries were reported.

The estimated dollar loss is $40,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the East Ridge  Fire / Arson Division and the State Fire Marshal's  Bomb, Arson, explosives Division.

