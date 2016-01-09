UPDATE: GBI investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Bartow County

UPDATE: According the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the next of kin notifications of the decedent are complete. The decedent has been identified as Andrew Earl Abernathy, age 50.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Calhoun Regional Office was requested by the Bartow County Sheriff's Office to investigate a deputy involved shooting incident that happened in the 4500 block of Bartow Carver Rd. in Acworth, Saturday.

Officials say Bartow County Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence call at a residence off of Bartow Carver road around 11:15 p.m. Friday night, Once deputies arrived at the house, they met with the 911 caller outside. As deputies were speaking with the complainant, an individual identified as the complainant's boyfriend came out of the house armed with a long gun. Authorities say deputies asked the suspect to drop his weapon several times but the individual continued to advance toward officers. Deputies opened fire after the suspect pointed his weapon at them. Officers fired multiple times, then immediately called for emergency medical services and began performing life saving measures. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The man's name is not being released at this time pending next of kin notification. Authorities say an autopsy will be performed by the GBI medical examiner and the two deputies involved in the shooting are not injured.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation to determine what exactly happened. When the investigation is complete, it will then be turned over to the Bartow County District Attorney's Office for any action deemed appropriate.