Police: 29-year-old man arrested in road rage shooting

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) - Police say a man accused of shooting a man in front of his son during a road rage incident in northern Georgia has been arrested.

Woodstock Police told multiple news media that 29-year-old Matthew Kennedy was arrested Friday. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Public Information Officer Brittany Duncan told the Cherokee Tribune that the shooting occurred Thursday night when the victim says he noticed a car following closely behind him after leaving the gas station.

The victim told police the vehicle pulled next to his car and fired one shot into the driver side door before fleeing the scene. The victim's son was not injured.

The victim has been released from the hospital.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.