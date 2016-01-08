Sheriff's office loses armored vehicle due to Obama order

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A military surplus armored personnel carrier that was awarded to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office in 2003 has been recalled as part of President Barack Obama's effort to decrease the military appearance of law enforcement agencies nationwide.

The Kingsport Times-News reports (http://bit.ly/1JwmOBj ) the state Law Enforcement Support Office arranged to pick up Hawkins County's vehicle Tuesday.

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office was among 11 Tennessee law enforcement agencies that had their armored personnel carriers recalled.

The vehicle, which resembles a tank because it rolls on tracks, was used mainly for transporting officers during armed standoffs, as well as for reaching areas in rough terrain for rescues and missing person searches.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says the vehicle was very useful and wasn't an attack vehicle.

Information from: Kingsport Times-News, http://www.timesnews.net

