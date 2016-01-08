Hamilton Co. School Board to review policies on hazing and bullying

The Hamilton County Board of Education will have a special Policy Committee meeting Thursday to discuss the school system's policies on hazing and bullying, as well as field trips and excursions.

The Hamilton County Board of Education will meet in a work session at Thursday, January 14 at 5:00pm to review the agenda for the Regular Session on Thursday, January 21, 2016.

READ MORE | Want to speak at the next Hamilton Co. School Board meeting? Here's how

Following the agenda review work session, the board will adjourn into committee meetings, as necessary.

Policy Committee Chairman Greg Martin will hold a Policy Committee meeting, which will also be held in the Board Room. The committee meeting is to review existing policies pertaining to extracurricular activities, field trips and excursions, rights and responsibilities, procedural due process, student discrimination/harassment/hazing and bullying/intimidation, supervision of students, suspension/dismissal of teachers, and to conduct a frank discussion regarding whether they are clear and current.



These work sessions and committee meetings are not open for public comment, but the public is welcome to attend.