NC man indicted for rape

A North Carolina man was arrested Friday after being indicted for sexual assault.

Brandon Jacob Luder, 20, of Murphy, NC, was indicted in the May 2015 incident involving a woman who then filed a complaint with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Their investigation resulted in the case being sent to the Cherokee County Grand Jury.

Luder was indicted for second-degree rape and sexual battery

He was arrested Without incident at his home and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center, with his bond set at $102,000.00.

Luder remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center awaiting a February 29, 2016 Superior Court date.