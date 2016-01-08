NC man indicted for rape - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NC man indicted for rape

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
MURPHY, NC (WRCB) -

A North Carolina man was arrested Friday after being indicted for sexual assault.

Brandon Jacob Luder, 20, of Murphy, NC, was indicted in the May 2015 incident involving a woman who then filed a complaint with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Their investigation resulted in the case being sent to the Cherokee County Grand Jury.

Luder was indicted for second-degree rape and sexual battery

He was arrested Without incident at his home and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center, with his bond set at $102,000.00.

Luder remains in the Cherokee County Detention Center awaiting a February 29, 2016 Superior Court date.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.