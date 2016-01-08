UPDATE: Channel 3 examines court documents in Ooltewah rape case

Channel 3 reporter Kelly McCarthy is in Sevier County, examining the petitions filed against the three suspects in the Ooltewah basketball assault case.

The documents are juvenile petitions, all written and signed by Gatlinburg Police Detective Rodney Burns.

The documents say out of the three male suspects, two are 16 years-old, one is 17 years-old, and all three are listed as students at Ooltewah High School.

The petitions say the 17 year-old suspect is the one who police say committed the rape and assault with a pool cue. Police say while that suspect was assaulting the victim, the other two were holding him down on a bed inside the Gatlinburg rental cabin.

The rape and assault injured the victim so badly, he needed surgery to repair internal organs.

All three suspects now have attorneys and Channel 3 reached out to those attorneys for comment, only one attorney has answered our request as of Friday. Attorney Jeff Stern, of Sevier County, says in part, "I can confirm that I have been appointed to one of the youths involved with the Ooltewah High School Basketball Team incident in Gatlinburg, but as this is a juvenile matter all details are confidential and I would not engage in even a generic discussion on the subject while this is an active ongoing case."

As of now, all three are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26th at 8:30 am. Juvenile Court Judge Dwight Stokes will hear the case.

It is also confirmed through court clerks that the Juvenile Court Judge has not issued an official gag order in this case. No one has been legally limited on what they say to the public.