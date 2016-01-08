UPDATE: Online petitions gathering momentum after Ooltewah rape

Two online petitions are making the rounds online, both asking for specific action to be taken following the Ooltewah basketball rape case.

The first online petition, created by the victim's aunt, Takera Clark, is titled "Praying for Justice!" and asks for support in trying the suspects as adults and if convicted, registered as sex offenders.

A second petition, created by Tami Hess, calls for the resignation of Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Rick Smith as well as Ooltewah basketball Coach Andre "Tank" Montgomery.

