Cleveland woman caps off 75-pound weight loss with stunning Ambush Makeover on TODAY

By Matt Murray, TODAY

(NBC News) - Karen Bunch, 56, from Cleveland, Tennessee, dropped seven pant sizes this year, and her sister was excited to give her "an exclamation point" to her new look.

"I can't believe it's me!" Bunch said when she finally saw her makeover.

Bunch wasn't the only deserving woman treated to a makeover on Thursday.

Retired teacher Debbie Foster, from Tupelo, Mississippi, said she usually manages to put on a little makeup every morning, but just lets her hair dry and never truly styles it.

"You look so cute!" her friends said when they saw her sleek new style. We couldn't agree more!