Scattered, smothered and failed

It's not a great start for one popular 24-hour diner on Brainerd Road.

A failing grade of 69 for the Waffle House. A failing grade is any score lower than a 70. Remember they have ten days to correct all critical matters. Here are a few of the violations found:

No hand soap at the kitchen sink

Raw eggs were being stored at the wrong temperature

Ants were seen crawling around some of the tables

the dishwasher was not cleaning at a hot enough temperature

One employee with long hair did not have the hair tied back

Waffle house serves up a disappointing 69.



Now, if you happen to notice that the restaurant is really clean, please let the employees and management know. There's nothing more powerful than a compliment.



And if you have complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, or day care, even the place where you workout call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110.

Someone will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Have a great weekend and a great year ahead.

Enjoy your meal!