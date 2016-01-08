UPDATE: Man charged with vehicular homicide and DUI pleads guilty

UPDATE: A man that was charged with vehicular homicide has pleaded guilty and will serve 10 years in prison.

Russell Edward Stephens was driving southbound on Hixson Pike in April of 2015 when he crossed the center line and caused a head-on crash. Brenda Boren, 68, was riding in the backseat of the other vehicle and was killed due to the crash.

Stephens was high on a combination of meth, methadone, and Xanax.

In January 2016, a Hamilton County grand jury issued a 10-count indictment against Stephens.



On Monday, Criminal Court Judge, Barry Steelman accepted a guilty plea from Stephens on one count of Vehicular Homicide, one count of DUI and two counts of Reckless Aggravated Assault.

PREVIOUS STORY: A man wanted for vehicular homicide has been arrested after being featured on Channel 3's Crimestoppers report.

Russell Edward Stephens was booked overnight on charges of vehicular homicide, three counts of reckless aggravated assault and driving under the influence, among other charges.

Police say he was under the influence of pharmaceuticals and responsible for a crash that killed 68-year-old Brenda Boren and seriously injured two others.

Police say Stephens was driving southbound on Hixson Pike last April near the old location of Nana's Frozen Custard Shop when he suddenly veered into oncoming traffic that caused a fatal head-on collision.

"The driver and passenger this vehicle suffered life-altering injuries," said Chattanooga Police Officer Mark Frazer. "The tragedy is that the backseat passenger lost their life. Mr. Stevens was later determined to be intoxicated at the time. He wasn't drinking. What he was doing was, he was intoxicated on pharmaceutical products: methamphetamine, in addition to some Xanax and some methadone. This man cost someone their life by driving under the influence."

Stephens was indicted but police say he went into hiding. Channel-3 featured his mug shot and story during Crimestoppers on Wednesday, January 6 and within a little more than 24 hours, he was arrested and booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

No bond has been set. Stephens is scheduled to be in court February 1.